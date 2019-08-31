8 Africans arrested for overstaying in city

The city police have arrested eight Africans, including six women, for illegally overstaying in the city.

According to the Hennur police, four of them are from Uganda, two from Kenya and two are Nigerian nationals.

They were arrested from Hennur Cross, Ben Sathya Township and Chelekere.

The Hennur police were on a special drive since Friday morning to check on the African nationals in their jurisdiction. While many of them had their documents verified and it was found valid, the police stumbled on eight foreigners whose visas had expired.

The police brought them to the station and filed cases against them under appropriate sections of the Foreigners Act.