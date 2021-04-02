8 'CCB officers' demand money from businessman, rob his customer

Eight men posing as CCB sleuths pulled up at a stationery store in KR Puram on Wednesday and demanded Rs 3 lakh from the shopkeeper by accusing him of peddling drugs.

But before the shopkeeper responded to the demand, a customer turned up. The gang threatened him, too, snatching his two-wheeler and Rs 2,000 in cash, and drove off.

KR Puram police registered a case following the shopkeeper's complaint and tracked down the gang within 12 hours.

Police gave the names of the arrested suspects as Afroz, 29, Roohid, 20, Sadiq, 19, Mansur, 22, Khurram, 25, Shaikh Salman, 29, Rudresh, 39 and, Mustafar, 39, all residents of KR Puram.

According to police, the gang had targeted the shop of Nihal Singh, located on Kalkere Main Road, and reached there by a car and two motorbikes. Introducing themselves as CCB officers, the gang members threatened to send Singh to prison for peddling drugs. They later demanded Rs 3 lakh for hushing up the matter.

Police seized nine mobile phones, a dagger, two motorbikes, a car, and fake police ID cards from the arrested suspects. The kingpin is Afroz who has a history of committing dacoities and robberies in the city, according to police.