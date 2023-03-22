8 detained for robbing trader of Rs 80 lakh

Police have picked up eight people, including an alleged member of the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI), for robbing a trader of Rs 80 lakh in eastern Bengaluru recently.

While police were tightlipped about the incident, sources said that the wholesale trader had collected the money from retailers and was driving in his car when armed men waylaid and robbed him. The trader lodged a police complaint.

Mahadevapura police based their investigation on the premise that people known to the trader were involved. They subsequently picked up the eight men and are currently questioning them.