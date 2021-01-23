8 months on, newborn stolen from BBMP hospital remains untraced

A just-born baby boy stolen from the BBMP's maternity hospital near Sirsi Circle nearly eight months ago has remained untraced.

Basavanagudi police have sought people's help to trace a woman who allegedly stole the baby. People having information about the woman can call 080-22943250.

The baby was born to Husna Banu around 7.51 am on May 29, 2020. Banu's sister and husband Naveed Pasha, an auto driver, were in the hospital at the time. The baby was named Mohammed Arhaan, and Pasha left to drop his sister-in-law home around 10 am.

Shortly thereafter, an attendant gave Banu two pills. The suspected thief walked up to her and enquired whether the childbirth was normal or a C-section.

Banu told her it was a normal delivery. She doesn't remember what happened after that. Half an hour later, she found the baby missing and the back door of the ward, which used to be locked all the time, was open.

Pasha filed a complaint with Chamarajpet police but the sub-inspector in charge of the investigation didn't make much progress, except for sympathising with the parents.

Pasha ran from pillar to post to trace the baby. With help from Siraj Ahmed M, a lawyer, he petitioned the high court to change the investigating officer. One and a half months ago, the court ordered the Basavanagudi women's police to take over the case. But even then, the case didn't see much progress.

Things began to move after inspector Meenakshi H M, transferred to the women's police station recently, took note of the matter and got the baby thief's sketch done 10 days ago. She has now sought people's cooperation in tracing the baby.