8 primary contacts of Bengaluru COVID-19 patient held

8 primary contacts of Bengaluru COVID-19 patient who were absconding held

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 14 2020, 01:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 02:33 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Amid fears of being kept under quarantine, eight primary contacts of the COVID-19 positive patient in Bapuji Nagar went absconding on Monday. However, the city police, based on a tip-off from the BBMP health officials, arrested all of them after several hours of search.

B K Vijayendra, chief medical officer, BBMP, said the eight people have been kept under quarantine in a private hotel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BBMP
Bengaluru
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 