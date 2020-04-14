8 primary contacts of Bengaluru COVID-19 patient who were absconding held

Amid fears of being kept under quarantine, eight primary contacts of the COVID-19 positive patient in Bapuji Nagar went absconding on Monday. However, the city police, based on a tip-off from the BBMP health officials, arrested all of them after several hours of search.
B K Vijayendra, chief medical officer, BBMP, said the eight people have been kept under quarantine in a private hotel.
