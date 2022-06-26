8 stolen autos recovered from vehicle lifter

Police in western Bengaluru recovered eight stolen autorickshaws and 16 two-wheelers by arresting five suspected vehicle lifters.

Sheikh Wasim, a Siddapura resident who allegedly stole only autos, was arrested by the Kalasipalya police.

Police said Wasim would connect the ignition wires directly to start the vehicle. He is accused of stealing eight autos from different places.

JJ Nagar police arrested Toufiq Pasha, Ameen Pasha, Afreed Khan and Salman, all residents of Mysuru Road, who allegedly stole bikes and scooters from residential areas.