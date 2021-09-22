8-year-old girl escapes suicide pact, saves mother but loses elder sister

An eight-year-old girl escaped the noose fashioned by her mother and told villagers that she was forcibly hanging her and her older sister to death.

Although residents of Dibbur village in Bengaluru Rural, where the incident took place around 6 pm on Monday, managed to save the mother, the older girl had died when they untied her from the noose.

A preliminary investigation by the police showed that Vani wanted to kill both her daughters, Dhanu, 12, and Manasa.

She had been depressed after her husband died of Covid-19 three months ago. She also had some spine-related ailments for the past two years.

Manasa told villagers that her mother tried to hang her. She had also fashioned a noose for her older sister before hanging herself. Manasa ran out to save both of them but had lost Dhanu.

“We suspect that Vani convinced her two children to end their lives since (Vani) wasn’t strong enough to hang them herself. But Manasa didn’t want to die and so she ran out,” a police officer surmised.

The deceased Dhanu was helping her mother in daily chores. Vani is in a critical condition. Rajanukunte police have opened a case.

