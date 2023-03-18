80-year-old woman run over by lorry near Hope Farm

An 80-year-old woman died after being hit by a lorry near Hope Farm junction in eastern Bengaluru on Friday.

Ramakka was crossing the road when a lorry coming from Kadugodi jumped a signal and hit her around 3 pm. She suffered injuries on her left arm and right leg.

Doctors at Vaidehi Hospital declared her dead on the way to the hospital.

The driver, who was driving rashly at high speeds, abandoned the Andhra Pradesh-registered lorry on the spot and escaped.

Police said that Ramakka's relatives from Hoskote had filed a complaint against the lorry driver. Police have filed the case under IPC Sections 279 and 304(A) and Sections 134 (A & B) and 187 of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.