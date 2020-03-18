9 illegal African immigrants held for prostitution

HM Chaitanya Swamy
  • Mar 18 2020, 01:25am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:35am ist
Police finally seem to be cracking down on roadside prostitution rackets run by African women in eastern Bengaluru, and have arrested nine suspects so far. 

A special team of policewomen arrested them over the last few days, said S D Sharanappa, DCP (East). The African women were standing on the roadside, wearing skimpy clothes and soliciting clients, Sharanappa explained, adding that all the suspects had been staying illegally in India. 

The suspects are Ndavi Shimige Sentia, 26, a Burundian living in Kammanahalli Main Road; Nassazi Aisha, 34, Maria Nalwada, 26, both Ugandan nationals living in Hennur; Tanzanian national Mariya Komba, 33, from Kammanahalli; Namiya Rebecca, 28, a Ugandan living in Babusabpalya, Kalyan Nagar; Tijmaini, 34, a Tanzanian living in Lingarajapuram; Nigerian nationals Mariam, 33, and Loveth, 26, and Agim Monika, 30, a Ugandan. 

In all, five cases have been registered against the women. 

