9 killers 'hired' by ex-corporator's wife held

Nine contract killers allegedly hired by the wife of a former BBMP corporator to avenge her husband's murder were arrested in Rajagopalanagar, North Bengaluru, on July 27.

Raj alias 'Cat' Raj, a rowdy sheeter, is accused of taking Rs 1 crore from Varalakshmi, the wife of former BBMP corporator M B Govinde Gowda, to kill two brothers from Hegganahalli, Hemanth Kumar and Nataraj. He hatched the plan while in the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara and entrusted the job to his associates. Police arrested Raj on body warrant from the prison and eight of his associates, said N Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North). Varalakshmi has now gone absconding and switched off her mobile phone, the DCP added.

According to police, Hemanth Kumar and Nataraj are the brothers of Chikke Thimmeogowda, a rival BJP leader, whom the former corporator and his wife had allegedly got eliminated by hired killers in November 2016. After police arrested the former corporator and his wife, Hemanth Kumar and Nataraj vowed revenge, and got Govinde Gowda killed. Police arrested Hemanth Kumar and Nataraj for the murder but the brothers later got bail. Varalakshmi then hired the gang to get them killed in revenge for her husband's murder, the DCP said.