9-yr-old boy working as domestic help rescued

The Jeevan Bima Nagar police, along with members of child helpline, rescued a nine-year-old boy working as domestic help for a couple at an apartment in Thippasandra on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that the boy hailed from Odisha and was working for the couple for the past one year.

Ajith Kumar Singh and his wife Swathi Singh, both senior executives in a private firm, are booked under various sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and also under IPC Section 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave).

The boy was handed over to the child helpline for counselling and rehabilitation.