90 claims received over East Bengaluru riots: Govt to HC

The claims commissioner has received 70 claim applications with regard to last year's riots in East Bengaluru, the state government informed the high court on Tuesday.

Thirty-three government and 109 private vehicles were gutted and destroyed or extensively damaged while more than 80 police personnel were injured in the violence that broke out on the evening of August 11, 2020, in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas over a Facebook post. The government had appointed the claims commissioner to receive applications from people whose properties were damaged or destroyed.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay S Oka directed the ACP, Banaswadi, to submit a further status report regarding the ongoing investigation. It also directed the NIA to submit a status report of its probe into the violence.