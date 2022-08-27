A week after foiled child abduction in Bengaluru, culprits remain at large

A week since the attempt by two men to abduct a three-year-old girl in Kalkere village near Jigani was foiled, police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.

Two scooter-borne miscreants tried to abduct the girl on August 19 but were forced to leave her in a forest area after villagers chased them for almost two kilometres.

The girl’s father Manjunath R, 39, a businessman from Kalkere village, is living with his wife, son, and daughter. His wife was feeding her daughter at around 7.50 pm in front of their house when the girl asked her for curd and chocolate. The mother asked the girl to get curd from a shop opposite their home.

As the mother stood waiting in front of the house, the girl, who was returning from the shop, was abducted by a man wearing a helmet. The man lifted the girl and ran toward an associate who was waiting on his scooter. The men made the girl sit between them and sped away.

Also Read | Man deported from Dubai held while peddling drugs in Bengaluru

The girl’s mother who witnessed the abduction ran behind the scooter and raised an alarm. Her neighbours and other villagers started running after the miscreants; some of them chased the abductors in their two-wheelers.

The villagers also alerted the neighbouring villagers and asked them to block the roads.

Child unhurt

The villagers found the scooter a kilometre away but they could not find the girl or the two men. They went in search of the girl and found her in a forest area another kilometre away.

The villagers were unable to trace the abductors.

“With the help of the villagers, my daughter is back home; she was unhurt when she was traced,” Manjunath said.

The Honda Activa scooter the abductors used did not have a number plate. The villagers called the Bannerghatta Police and handed over the vehicle to them.

Based on Manjunath’s complaint, the police have registered a case of kidnapping. The police have confirmed that the scooter was stolen from Bettadasanapura very recently.