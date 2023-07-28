AAP alleges Rs 500-cr scam in BBMP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged a scam to the tune of Rs 500 crore in the BBMP’s solid waste management department.

The party said the BBMP released Provident Fund (PF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) to over 32,000 pourakarmikas but the contractors did not deposit the money in the workers’ accounts.

At a press conference on Friday, AAP state president Mukyamantri Chandru said that the contractors have become rich at the cost of the workers, referring to the 2018-19 audit report.

He expressed shock over the BBMP claiming to enrol over 18,636 pourakarmikas in just one zone — RR Nagar. “This is definitely not true as RR Nagar Zone has only two assembly constituencies, unlike the East or West zones,” he said.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner Harish Kumar said that the AAP is referring to figures that are at least five years old.

“The matter is being investigated,” he said, adding that not all 32,000 workers are pourakarmikas. Around 12,000 are working as auto drivers and loaders. The job is outsourced. As a principal employer, we are making sure their PF and ESI money is deposited on time.”

AAP warned of protests if the investigation does not lead to the arrest of contractors/officers involved in the scam.