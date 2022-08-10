Abandoned bag near Richmond Circle triggers panic

An abandoned bag near Richmond Circle triggered panic among passersby on Tuesday afternoon. A passerby who spotted the bag immediately alerted the police on 112.

Central division police rushed to the spot with a sniffer dog and bomb disposal squad.

R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central), visited the spot.

After a thorough check, police said there were no explosives in the bag. Police said it was a plastic bag that contained a few papers, a torn balloon and an LED bulb.