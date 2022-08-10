Abandoned bag near Richmond Circle triggers panic

Central division police rushed to the spot with a sniffer dog and bomb disposal squad

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 10 2022, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 04:04 ist

An abandoned bag near Richmond Circle triggered panic among passersby on Tuesday afternoon. A passerby who spotted the bag immediately alerted the police on 112. 

R Srinivas Gowda, DCP (Central), visited the spot.

After a thorough check, police said there were no explosives in the bag. Police said it was a plastic bag that contained a few papers, a torn balloon and an LED bulb.  

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
bomb scare

