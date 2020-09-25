Bizman rescued after being abducted for Rs 5 lakh

Abducted for Rs 5L ransom, bizman rescued after cop shoots kingpin

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2020, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 01:28 ist

A businessman abducted for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh was rescued after police pursued the abductors and shot one of them during a hot chase. 

Jokim, 24, a supplier of jelly stones and other materials, was abducted by a gang of three from his shop at Mylasandra Circle, Bommanahalli, around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. The gang put a machete to his neck and took him away. 

Jokim's father Joseph learnt about the incident from his friends. Minutes later, he received a ransom call. The caller introduced himself as 'Auto' Krishna and demanded Rs 5 lakh for releasing Jokim without any physical harm. Joseph told the caller he didn't have so much money and bargained it down to Rs 2 lakh. Meantime, Joseph's wife, Mary, filed a complaint with Electronics City police. 

Police started tracking Krishna and his associates. On Wednesday night, police received a tip that the gang was seen near Begur-Koppa Road and rushed there. When police sub-inspector Ayyappa tried to catch the trio, Krishna allegedly attacked him with a dagger. Sensing danger, inspector Kishore Bharani fired a warning shot and asked the gang to surrender. But the suspects didn't pay heed. Bharani then shot Krishna in the right leg. His associates, however, escaped and let Jokim go near Hulimavu. 

Police said Krishna was involved in cases of dacoity, robbery, kidnap and attempted murder. A police officer said they were going to open a rowdy sheet against Krishna and book him under the stringent Goonda Act. 

