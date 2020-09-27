Abductors chicken out, release hostages after cop’s phone call, caught

Abductors chickened out and released their hostages for fear that the police would catch them. Nonetheless, police tracked down the gang.

Naveen V, 31, and Deepu, 30, give loans for vehicle purchases and deal in second-hand automobiles. On September 24, a seven-member gang abducted Deepu and then made him call Naveen to a place in Jayanagar. Once Naveen reached there, the gang abducted him, too.

Naveen's father, Nagaraja V, filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Tilaknagar police, suspecting former Bigg Boss contestant Tsunami Kitty, also known as 'Dancing Star', and one Murthy P, who runs a minority rights organisation. Kitty and Murthy were part of a group that had visited Naveen's house two weeks ago and allegedly threatened him.

Vidyaranyapura residents Mohan Kumar, 31, and S Joseph, 33, had taken loans from Naveen by pledging two SUVs (Toyota Fortuner and Renault Duster). Naveen, however, sold the cars. When Mohan and Joseph learnt about it, they asked him to return the cars, saying they are ready to repay the loans. Naveen dillydallied. Two weeks ago, Mohan and Joseph went to Naveen's house again, this time with some of their friends, including Kitty and Murthy, and allegedly threatened him with lethal weapons. On Thursday, Deepu and Naveen were abducted by the gang.

Upon receiving the abduction complaint, Tilaknagar police inspector Anil Kumar G S called up Mohan and asked if he was behind the abductions and warned him of serious consequences if the victims were not released unharmed. While Mohan denied any role in the abductions, the gang released the victims near Nagamangala, Mandya, fearing the cops. Police later tracked down all seven members of the gang with the help of Mandya police. The other suspects are Ravi Kiran, 26, Mahesh Paul, 27, Bharath Kumar S, 23, K Navyanth, 25, all from Vidyaranyapura, and Raju K, 46, of Yelahanka.

Police said Kitty and Murthy were not involved in the abductions, as per the statements given by the victims. Still, their roles are being verified. Kitty was arrested in an abduction case registered by Jnanabarathi police in 2018.