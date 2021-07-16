ACB raids Koramangala RTO inspector over 'ill-gotten' wealth

In simultaneous raids, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) searched the homes, offices and other premises of a motor vehicle inspector in the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Koramangala, and eight other government officials over suspicion that they had amassed illegal wealth.

The raids were conducted on 35 places in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Bidar, Kolar, Ballari, Mandya, Vijayapura and other places early on Thursday, official sources said.

In some cases, the ACB raided the relatives of the officials, too.

Also Read | ACB conduct raids on nine Karnataka government officials over disproportionate assets

The sources said that other officials were two engineers of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL) in Udupi, an official posted in the Urban Development Department, an official working in the Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner’s office in Mangaluru, an officer in the Malur town planning authority, an officer of the rank of junior engineer in Bidar, a Forest Department officer in Mandya, a Hescom engineer in Vijayapura and an electrical engineer in Ballari.

While the ACB didn’t disclose the names of government officials or the assets, if any, seized during the raids, sources claimed that gold jewellery, immovable properties, vehicles and valuables worth crores of rupees had been detected during the search operations.

Some of the raided officers are said to own properties in Bengaluru and places, the sources said.

ACB officials said they were checking the documents found during the raids.