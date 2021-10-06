ACB sleuths catch BBMP clerk 'taking bribe to clear furniture bill'

An FDA clerk in the BBMP was arrested on Tuesday for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a furniture contractor to clear the bills, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

In a news release, the ACB identified the clerk as H Raju, a first-division assistant posted in the office of deputy commissioner (administration) at the BBMP head office.

According to the ACB, Raju demanded Rs 15,000 to process the file and approve the bill payment to the contractor who had supplied furniture at a BBMP hostel in Tavarekere in May this year.

To claim the payment, he had submitted bills to the office of deputy commissioner (Administrative) in BBMP head office. As per the instructions of the ACB officials, the contractor went to the administrative office with Rs 15,000 and gave it to Raju.

ACB officials caught Raju red-handed with the cash and arrested him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release added.

