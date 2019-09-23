Accused of nine crimes, rowdy caught by police

A history-sheeter wanted for nine serious crimes was captured after being shot in the leg by the police in northern Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

Sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) went looking for Manjunatha alias ‘Gun’ Manja, 40, at a desolate place near HMT Factory in Jalahalli around 8 pm, following a tip-off that he was hiding there.

During the face-off, head constable Bhairesh tried to nab Manjunatha but ended up being attacked with a dagger. Before things could go out of hand, a police inspector fired at Manjunatha in the leg, immobilising him.

The CCB action came after Keshav, a mobile phone store owner from Yeshwantpur, lodged a complaint on September 17 that Manjunatha had threatened him for extortion, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Manjunatha is an accused in three attempted murders, robbery and dacoity among other cases. He was lodged in the Parappana Agrahara prison and had come out on bail last week, Patil added.