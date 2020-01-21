Action sought against escort service

BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy wrote to state police chief Neelmani Raju on Monday, asking her to take the necessary steps to crack down on an escort service in Koramangala, which falls in his assembly constituency.

Reddy stated in the letter that residents had been complaining about an online escort service called ‘Asifaa, Koramangala call girls’. He asked the police chief to investigate the matter immediately and take the necessary action to stop it.

Reddy attached photographs of the website with the letter as evidence of the escort service.