Activist arrested for assaulting hotel staff, manhandling cops

A 40-year-old president of a Kannada outfit was arrested for creating ruckus in a hotel and manhandling police Sunday midnight in Sahakaranagar.
Two separate complaints have been registered against the arrested person, identified as Ramesh Gowda: one, based on a complaint lodged by an employee of Star Biriyani hotel and another, on a suo-motu case taken up by the police for manhandling them.
After Ramesh assaulted them, the hotel staff reported the incident to the police control room. When a Hoysala patrol team of the Kodigehalli police arrived at the spot, Ramesh threatened them and created a ruckus in the station. Ramesh has been remanded to judicial custody.
