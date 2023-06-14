Activist attacks hotel staff, manhandles cops, arrested

Activist arrested for assaulting hotel staff, manhandling cops

The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jun 14 2023, 00:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 05:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 40-year-old president of a Kannada outfit was arrested for creating ruckus in a hotel and manhandling police Sunday midnight in Sahakaranagar.

Two separate complaints have been registered against the arrested person, identified as Ramesh Gowda: one, based on a complaint lodged by an employee of Star Biriyani hotel and another, on a suo-motu case taken up by the police for manhandling them.

After Ramesh assaulted them, the hotel staff reported the incident to the police control room. When a Hoysala patrol team of the Kodigehalli police arrived at the spot, Ramesh threatened them and created a ruckus in the station. Ramesh has been remanded to judicial custody.

Assault
bengaluru crime

