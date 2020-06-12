Activists 'threatened' at landfill site, file plaint

A woman researcher from the Bangalore Environment Trust (BET) has complained to the police that she and her team members were followed and confronted by unknown persons when they were trying to collect evidence on dumping of hazardous waste into landfills by private companies.

The woman, along with three others from the trust, had been to Herohalli on Wednesday evening for a survey of the landfill and hazardous wastes left in the agricultural land. One of the villagers, whose land is affected, had complained to the trust, she said in the police complaint.

On reaching the spot, the trust members noticed that a large number of people had gathered. When one of the members started making a video, the people confronted them. When the members returned to their car, a tyre was punctured, she said.

While they were returning home after fixing the tyre, an SUV that was at the village followed them for quite a while. The members took the photo of the vehicle and rushed to the Talaghattapura police station and filed a complaint.

"We have taken up the case under IPC Sections 354 D - stalking and 506 - criminal intimidation. Since the jurisdiction falls in other police station jurisdiction, the case will be transferred for further investigation," a senior officer said.

The members of the trust are fighting against the illegal disposal of waste by companies.