Actor Ragini Dwivedi released on bail in Sandalwood drugs case

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drugs case and lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, was released on Monday after the Supreme Court granted her bail last week.
Central Crime Branch (CCB) police had arrested Ragini in connection with the Sandalwood drug abuse case registered at the Cottonpet police station.
The NDPS Special Court and Karnataka High Court had earlier rejected Ragini’s bail pleas. She subsequently knocked on the Supreme Court’s doors and secured bail.
'Satyameva Jayate for me'
"I have faith in the court and today is actual Satyameva Jayate for me,” the actor told the media as she walked out of jail after 145 days, while also thanking the apex court for granting bail.
"The Almighty has blessed me and my family and the truth has come out now. Very soon, I will hold a press conference and share many details,” Ragini said.
