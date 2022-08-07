Actor Siddhanth Kapoor summoned again in drugs probe

Actor Siddhanth Kapoor summoned again in drugs probe

Kapoor, 38, was among five people arrested by the city police who raided the bar at The Park in Halasuru on July 12

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 07 2022, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 04:34 ist
Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor at Ulsoor police station, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actor-director Siddhanth Kapoor has been summoned again for questioning as part of a police investigation into a drugs party at a Bengaluru hotel.

Kapoor, 38, was among five people arrested by the city police who raided the bar at The Park in Halasuru on July 12. Kapoor, who is said to have attended the party as a disc jockey (DJ), was later released on station bail. Sources said Kapoor was issued a notice as police needed more information about the party. 

Responding to the notice, Kapoor told the police he would appear for questioning after August 15. Police sources said any further action would be taken after Kapoor appeared for questioning. 

