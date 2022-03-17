Actress’ brother accused of rape on pretext of marriage

A 30-year-old private firm employee has accused the brother of a multi-lingual actress from Karnataka of sexually abusing her on the pretext of marriage.

The woman, a resident of Padmanabhanagar, stated in her complaint that Kiran (name changed) sent her a request to connect on a matrimonial site last May. The man, who resides in an apartment complex in Ittamadu, introduced himself as the actress’ older brother and the marketing head of an organic food products company.

Following a few exchange of messages, the woman met Kiran and his family on May 15 and mutually agreed for marriage. Kiran began regularly visiting her house. She gifted him an iPhone on his birthday and also brought him a laptop and an Apple Watch.

On January 18, the woman alleged that she met Kiran in a hotel in Jayanagar, where he forced her to have sex with him. Though she initially resisted, she yielded when he promised her marriage. But after that encounter, the man stopped contacting her and refused to marry her.

Sources said the woman filed a petition with Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harish Pandey. The Basavanagudi women’s police station was directed to take action. Police registered a case against Kiran on February 16.

A police official said they questioned Kiran and took statements from both him and the woman. They also did a spot inspection (mahzar). Police are investigating the case and will soon file a report in court.

