Actress Ragini Dwivedi gets CCB notice in drugs case

Popular Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi has been summoned for questioning as part of an ongoing police investigation into the use of drugs by celebrities.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed to DH that a notice had been served to Dwivedi and her friend Ravi Shankar, who works in a government department, to appear at the CCB headquarters in Chamarajpet for questioning on Thursday. The CCB is expected to question them about their links, if any, with drug peddlers.

Another CCB official claimed that the duo had attended some parties in the past and are suspected of have consumed drugs.

The CCB has intensified the probe into the alleged links of several actors of the Sandalwood industry with drug peddlers.

A senior officer in the CCB said that they were interrogating those related to the industry and actors besides serving notice to filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh who had claimed that many in the film industry do drugs. Indrajit will appear before CCB officials on Thursday for the second time regarding the drug case.

CCB officials remained tightlipped regarding the identity of the actor and her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, they have started conducting surprise checks of vehicles, including KSRTC buses and other public and private transports, to prevent drugs being brought into the city from other

places. Patil said during raids and cases registered in the past, peddlers have confessed that they use public and private transport to bring the drugs into the city after midnight.

“So, we use the dog squad trained in narcotics to search the vehicles,” Patil said.

A senior officer said that no drug had been seized during the surprise checks so far.