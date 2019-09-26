Adulterated tea sold under popular brands seized

Police on Tuesday arrested two people and seized 2,497 kilograms of adulterated tea powder sold under popular brands.

The arrested duo — Bhawar Lal, 26, and Jagaram, 40 — are from Rajasthan and live in Ranasinghpete near Majestic.

Police said patrolmen found a man selling adulterated tea to a grocer on Tuesday morning. When questioned, he admitted to supplying adulterated tea powder by packaging them the same way as the popular brands and selling them for a lower price. The man was operating in cahoots with his brother.

Following the information, police raided the godowns and confiscated 2,497 kilograms of adulterated tea powder besides Rs 30 lakh worth of packaging materials.

The Bandepalya police are also on the lookout for the kingpin in the adulteration racket. They said samples of the seized tea powder had been sent for forensic examination to ascertain if harmful substances have been mixed to pose danger to consumers’ health.