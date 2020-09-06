African held for supplying drugs to Ragini’s friend

Probing the alleged drug peddling and substance abuse by Sandalwood actors, the Anti Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Saturday arrested Loum Pepper Samba, an African, for allegedly supplying drugs to actor Ragini Dwivedi’s friend Ravi Shankar.

According to a senior officer, Samba, in his 30’s, will also be booked under the Foreigners Act as he had no visa. He is the main supplier of drugs like cocaine and MDMA to Ravi Shankar and other celebrities who frequent high-end late night parties.

The CCB police have also busted an interstate drug peddling racket by arresting three Kerala natives in Bengaluru.

They have been identified as A Subramani (26), Vidhus (31) and Shejin (21) of KR Puram in East Bengaluru. Vidhus has completed MSc (Computer Science and Internet Applications) from a college in Luton, England.

Subramani has studied till Class 12 in a private school in Indiranagar while Shejin is studying final year hotel management.

Police commissioner Kamal Pant said 2.1 kg of hashish oil and 2 kg of ganja worth around Rs 44 lakh in the drug market were seized from them. “The trio used to buy hashish oil and ganja from peddlers in Visakhapatnam. They tried to hoodwink the police at check posts by filling hashish oil in coconut oil boxes,” said joint commissioner of police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.