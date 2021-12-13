African nationals stab a person to death in Banaswadi

A middle aged person was stabbed to death reportedly by a group of African nationals on Sunday evening in Banaswadi police limits. According to the police, the victim has been identified as Victor (35 to 40 years) and resident of Banaswadi area and the incident took place near Kullappa circle near Kammanahalli in Banaswadi.

According to the preliminary reports, the accused African nationals were known to the victim for a few months.

"Suddenly over some issue, the accusesd have stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim--Victor has succumbed to the injuries," a police official said.

A case has been registered at the Banaswadi police station and police officials are on the look out for the accused who are at large.

