After fight over food, trio sets hotel staffers' house on fire

Three youngsters, a juvenile among them, set fire to a house where hotel staffers were staying, following an assault on them after a fight over food, in South Bengaluru.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the trio, all construction labourers, went to Kumar’s hotel in Kathriguppe on Sunday night. They were heavily drunk. They asked the hotel staff to give them egg and chicken rolls. But the staffers said they were closing since it was already 10.45 pm. The trio insisted, saying they were regular customers. They set fire to the house in the early hours of Monday in retaliation.

Police arrested 23-year-old Devaraja, one of the three men involved in the incident. The juvenile has been sent to the state boys' home. Efforts are on to nab Ganesh.

Devaraja has filed a counter complaint against the hotel staff for assaulting him and the 15-year-old boy with an iron rod and knives. Police are investigating both the cases