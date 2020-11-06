Agent dumps aspiring model on deserted road at night, flees with Rs 3L

An agent allegedly dumped an aspiring model from Mumbai on a deserted stretch of Mysuru Road in the dead of night and fled with her cash and phones.

Roopa Rizaul Sheikh arrived in the city 15 days ago and checked into Ramanashree Hotel near UB City. A friend introduced her to one Sophia Maya, a modelling agent. Maya offered her a modelling assignment for a monthly remuneration of Rs 75,000 along with accommodation. Roopa accepted the offer.

On November 3, Maya called her to a dinner meeting to finalise the deal. They drove towards Mysuru Road and had dinner at a restaurant. After the dinner, at around 2 am, Maya pulled into the roadside and asked Roopa to get a blanket from the boot of the car, saying she was feeling cold. But as soon as Roopa got out of the car, Maya drove off, leaving her stranded.

Roopa had left her purse, which contained Rs 3 lakh in cash and two expensive phones, in the car.

Roopa later approached the police and filed a complaint before going back to the hotel. Police have registered an FIR and are reviewing the CCTV footage to track down Sophia.