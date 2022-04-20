Agent posing as BBMP tax inspector caught taking bribe

A man posing as a BBMP tax inspector was caught after he allegedly took a bribe of Rs 22,000 on Tuesday.

The alleged impostor, identified as Chandru, had demanded Rs 25,000 from a resident of HAL who had applied for the khata transfer of a flat he had purchased recently. He approached the BBMP’s office in Kodihalli, HAL II Stage.

The flat owner didn’t want to pay the bribe and complained to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). ACB sleuths asked him to meet Chandru near the BBMP office and pay him Rs 22,000, the bargained-down bribe. As Chandru took the money, ACB officials caught him red-handed.

ACB sleuths have learnt that a few BBMP officials were hand in glove with Chandru and demanded bribes from the flat owner. The ACB has got some evidence about the role of BBMP officials in the incident.

