Air hostess falls to death from 4th floor in Bengaluru; boyfriend claims it was an accident

A 28-year-old air hostess died after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building in the upscale Koramangala 8th Block in southeastern Bengaluru.

Archana Dhiman’s boyfriend Adesh, 26, a software engineer, told the police that she accidentally fell down from the fourth-floor corridor of the apartment building in Mallappa Reddy Layout, around Friday midnight.

Adesh, a native of Kerala’s Kasaragod, claimed that he was in his flat while Archana was pacing the corridor outside when she accidentally slipped and fell down.

Adesh called the police control room from the building and told them about his girlfriend falling down. He then rushed the critically injured Archana to a hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem, which will be conducted on Sunday. Her family has been informed and is expected to reach Bengaluru soon.

Also Read | Another spurned lover gets violent: Woman stabbed in face near office in Bengaluru

Police are investigating whether Archana fell by accident, jumped down, or was pushed down. They are reviewing CCTV footage. They are also looking at the couple’s Instagram accounts that they used to stay in touch. They are questioning Adesh and will open a case after Archana’s parents arrive and file a complaint.

Archana was from Himachal Pradesh and worked for a Dubai-based airline. She had met Adesh through a dating app and the two had been friends for the past eight months.

Police said Archana visited Bengaluru once in a while and stayed with Adesh. The couple had some disagreements but hadn’t broken up.

Police investigations show that Archana arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday and stayed with Adesh.

On Friday night, they watched a film at The Forum, Koramangala, and then returned home. They partied late into the night and had an argument over some issue.