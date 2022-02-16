Aircraft attendants held for stealing tablet left behind by flyer

Aircraft attendants held for stealing flyer's tablet

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2022, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 04:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two aircraft attendants were arrested for stealing a tablet left behind by a flyer. 

The passenger had landed from Ahmedabad on February 10 on a Go First flight, forgetting the tablet in the plane. 

The next day, around 6.40 am, a CISF staffer named Arvind Kumar posted at the ARFF Gate of the airport checked the handbag of Murali, working for ground-handling company Celebi, as he sought to leave. Kumar found the table in the bag and asked Murali about it. Murali said it belonged to his colleague Gangadhara G V. 

Kumar called Gangadhara as well as the company's duty in charge and asked about the tablet. Gangadhara soon spilled the beans: he and Murali had found the tablet inside the flight and decided to steal it. 

By now, the passenger had also complained to the airline. 

Police said handling staff must report any valuables left behind by passengers in the flight to the respective airline and deposit them in the Lost and Found section. 

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
KIA

