Alcoholic man murders alms-seeking mother

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Feb 27 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 03:48 ist

A 35-year-old man allegedly killed his mother after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol. 

Yamunamma, 70, was pushed and hit with a stone on the head by her son Ambarish at their tenement in Devarabeesanahalli near Marathahalli, Southeast Bengaluru, around 8.30 pm on Friday. She died instantly. 

Police said the mother and son were from Lingsugur, Raichur district, and had come down to Bengaluru to work as labourers.

Ambarish was an alcoholic and had stopped going to work, forcing Yamunamma to beg at traffic signals to make ends meet, they said.

