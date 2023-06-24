Alcoholic man stabs wife upon return from rehab in Bengaluru

Police have arrested an alcoholic husband who allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times upon his return from a rehabilitation centre.

The couple has two children and lives in Lingarajapuram, East Bengaluru. They are said to have had a love marriage in 2019.

The suspect, Diwakar, was admitted to a rehabilitation centre for his alcoholism. On June 21, around 3 pm, as he returned from rehab in the company of a relative named Prathip, Diwakar waylaid his 28-year-old wife Nikita R as she walked home near a church in Sait Palya.

In a sudden attack, Diwakar pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck and chest, leaving her in a pool of blood.

Passersby admitted her to Bowring Hospital and called the police. Her brother later filed a police complaint. Banaswadi police have arrested Diwakar for attempted murder under IPC Section 307.

Doctors told the police that Nikita was responding to treatment. Currently, the police are bearing her medical expenses and have assigned an officer to look after her.

While it's not clear what caused the attack, police believe that Diwakar suspected that Nikita was having an affair.