Alleging inaction, Bengaluru man tries to kill himself outside police chief's office

A man in his 50s allegedly tried to kill himself by consuming poison outside the police commissioner's office on Monday, but survived as cops rushed him to hospital in the nick of time.

He is undergoing treatment at Bowring Hospital and his condition is stable, police said.

Siddaramegowda, a contractor from Maruthi Layout, Amruthahalli, tried to meet senior officers at the commissioner's office but didn't succeed. In a fit of frustration, he gulped some poison from a bottle that he carried and lay down on a stone slab on the roadside at the back gate on Ali Asker Road.

A group of police personnel and news reporters saw him and rushed to his rescue. Even as police were making arrangements to take him to hospital, Siddaramegowda alleged that the Amruthahalli police did not act on his complaint and that he lost gold jewellery, cash and other valuables because of them. Police eventually took him to Bowring Hospital by auto.

A senior police officer said Siddaramegowda had disagreements with his in-laws. He had given them money and jewellery but they cheated him. He filed a complaint at the Amruthahalli police last year and a cheque-bounce case in the court, the officer said. Siddaramegowda claims that the Amruthahalli police did not act on the complaint.

R Srinivas Gowda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), said: "We have learnt about his petition. Once he recovers and is able to give a statement, we will take necessary action."

Meanwhile, the Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case of attempt to suicide against Siddaramegowda.