Amulya sent back to jail after four days of police grilling

Teenage activist Amulya Leona Noronha was sent to jail on Saturday, just four days after police had secured a court’s permission for her custodial interrogation.

The 19-year-old journalism student was booked for sedition after she allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans during an anti-CAA rally at the Freedom Park on February 20.

A Special Investigation Team, which questioned Amulya about her activities and scoured her electronic devices and social media posts, didn’t seek an extension of her custody when it produced her before the 5th additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Koramangala on Saturday evening. The magistrate subsequently remanded her in judicial custody until March 5.

A senior officer in the SIT said they had questioned many of Amulya’s associates and friends. “We thoroughly questioned her and didn’t need an extension of her custody. We will go through her statements tomorrow and then decide if we need to question more people,” the officer told DH.