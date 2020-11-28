Anganwadi teacher found murdered at lodge in Bengaluru, paramour absconding

Staff of a lodge in Kalasipalya on Friday discovered the body of a 32-year-old Anganwadi teacher allegedly murdered by her lover. They alerted the police after a foul odour emerged from a locked room.

DCP (West) Sanjeev M Patil identified the victim as Kamala, a married woman who had an affair with her alleged murderer Dileep Kumar, her neighbour and a tailor.

While Kamala usually went to work with her colleagues and returned home at 5.30 pm, she did not come home on November 24, prompting her husband to file a missing complaint the next day with the Siddapura police.

Meanwhile, the staff of Archana Comforts on JC Road noticed the foul odor on Friday and knocked on the door of the locked room. As they did not get a response, they called the Kalasipalya police, who broke open the door and found a woman hanging dead from the ceiling fan inside the room. Patil said the decomposed body was sent for post-mortem.

Police stumbled on the missing complaint filed at the Siddapura police station and called Kamala’s husband, who identified the body at the mortuary and also from the footage collected from the lodge’s surveillance camera.

Video footage showed Kamala and Dileep checking in at the lodge together at 11.30 am on November 24 and Dileep exiting the place alone at 2.30 pm. Patil said he did not return to the room.

Police have formed a special team to nab Dileep and are yet to ascertain the precise reason for the murder.

Kamala’s husband told police that she had been having an affair with Dileep for the past two years. Despite his warnings to stay away, Kamala continued to meet Dileep, he said.