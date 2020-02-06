Arguing over route, auto driver bites woman passenger’s hand

A 30-year-old woman has urged police to trace an auto driver who allegedly bit her over a dispute while travelling from Majestic to Race Course Road on Tuesday.

In her complaint, Rupa Singh (name changed), a resident of Kanakapura Main Road, said the driver of the autorickshaw, with the registration number KA-02-5573, bit her hand. The driver was in his late 30s.

Rupa works in an electronics trading company on Race Course Road. On Tuesday, she rode the metro till Majestic and hired the autorickshaw to her office. Around 9.55 am, when they were close to the Maurya junction at Sheshadri Road, Rupa directed him to the destination. But the driver took a different route and told her that it would also lead to her office.

But Rupa said it was a longer route that would cost her Rs 10 extra. Since the driver did not take the route she preferred, she said she would pay him only Rs 30. The duo argued over the issue and the driver stopped the vehicle, abused Rupa and bit her left hand, causing injuries.

After the driver fled, she went to the Upparpet station and filed a complaint. Efforts are on to nab the driver.