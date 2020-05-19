Armed men loot bizman at his store

Three armed men barged into a shop in Basavanagudi on Saturday afternoon and robbed the owner of his valuables.

Around 4 pm, when Mohan S (51), a resident of Basavanagudi, was at his Manjunatha DTP Centre on EAT Street, three people walked in carrying daggers and a machete. Wielding the deadly weapons, they asked him not to raise an alarm, Mohan said in his police complaint.

They demanded cash. But as the business was slow, there was hardly any money in the cash box. The trio then snatched his gold chain, a ring and Rs 3,000 from his wallet.

As they were escaping, they warned Mohan against informing the police. As he did not want to risk his life, Mohan decided not to report the incident. But later, he decided to file a police complaint.

"We have taken up a case of extortion under IPC Section 384. There is a CCTV camera installed at the corner of the road, but the footage is not clear. We are making efforts to nab the three suspects," an investigating officer said.

According to Mohan, the muggers were aged around 22-26. They were wearing helmets and spoke to him in the local language, the officer added.