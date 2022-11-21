Armed muggers attack, rob salesman of Rs 1.25 lakh

Two bike-borne men attacked a 32-year-old salesman with lethal weapons and robbed him of Rs 1.25 lakh on Wednesday.

Jinendra, a resident of Honnaganahatti on Magadi Main Road, has sustained severe injuries on his head, shoulder, leg and hand. He works as a salesman for ITC tobacco products.

After making deliveries to shops in Hegganahalli, Muddinapalya and other areas, he had collected Rs 1.25 lakh in cash. He reached Bilekallu and was handing over some products at a shop when two men arrived on a Bajaj Pulsar bike. They were wearing helmets. They stood behind Jinendra and took out a machete and a long sword from a bag.

They demanded Jinendra hand over all the money in his pocket. When he refused, they abused him in foul language and one of them attacked him with the machete. Jinendra blocked it with his right hand and sustained an injury. The second man hit him on his head. A profusely bleeding Jinendra sat down holding his head in his hands. The assailants cut open his trouser pocket with the machete and took away all the cash. As they were escaping, Jinendra caught one of them and yanked his helmet out. The assailant was wearing a mask, so Jinendra couldn’t see his face.

Jinendra again called out, but no one went to his help as the assailants were brandishing lethal weapons. The shopkeeper was a woman. When Jinendra continued to shout for help, the assailants got angry and attacked him on his shoulder and right leg before speeding away on the bike.

Jinendra called a shopkeeper to whom he supplies products and with his help went to a private hospital. He also called the police control room. The Byadarahalli police rushed to the hospital and took a complaint from him.

Jinendra had noted down the number of the bike, but it turned out to be a fake one. The same men attacked another person near JJ Nagar on Thursday, police suspect.