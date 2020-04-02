ASHA worker on COVID-19 surveillance assaulted in Bengaluru

Carrying out a surveillance work following a report of COVID-19 positive case in Bengaluru, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker was allegedly manhandled by a group of 40-50 people in Sadiq Nagar of Sarayi Palya in Hegde Nagar limits in East Bengaluru. The incident which occurred on Wednesday evening came to light on Thursday morning due to the intervention of the locals.

ASHA worker Krishnaveni and along with other staffers had been to Sadiq Nagar for field surveillance after a domestic maid in the area had tested positive for COVID-19. The workers were checking if any of the residents had symptoms like fever, cough or cold by visiting every household. The workers were also checking if anyone from the locality visited the Tablighi Jamat congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi.

According to Krishnaveni, a group of 40 to 50 persons belonging to a minority community surrounded her and took objections to her work in the locality. In her statement to media persons, Krishnaveni said that she was wrongfully restrained by a huge crowd of minority community members. "They manhandled me and told me that I should not inquire anyone about the COVID-19 symptoms. They even shouted that they will die of COVID-19 and I should not be worried. They do not want anybody to come to them or locality," she told media persons in a video statement.

Krishnaveni also alleged that people snatched documents pertaining to surveillance work, mobile phones and other valuables. ASHA workers have been collecting data about COVID-19 symptoms across Sarayipalya and adjoining areas. However, it was only on Wednesday that a stiff opposition like this was witnessed.

Only after Krishnaveni tipped off the police about the incident, a Hoysala patrolling vehicle was sent to the spot and police personnel released her from the mob. When DH reached out to the jurisdictional Hennur Police, officials said that no complaint has been registered in this regard.

S Murugan, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) said, "ASHAworker Krishnaveni has told us that there was no assault on her and her colleagues. It was a heated argument after residents stopped the team from carrying out the surveillance work citing nobody in the locality has any symptoms. She will soon be filing a complaint in this regard and based on her complaint we will take necessary action."