Ashwin Bhogi, accused in drugs case, arrested

Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 14 2020, 01:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 01:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday arrested Ashwin Bhogi, a suspect in the Sandalwood drugs case, from Chikkamagaluru.

Bhogi was on the run after CCB arrested suspended RTO clerk B K Ravi Shankar in the case. He has been named accused number nine in the FIR registered
at Cottonpet police station. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said Bhogi was picked up from Chikkamagaluru after a lot of efforts and brought to Bengaluru.

During the interrogation, Ravi Shankar reportedly confessed that Bhogi was an important link between him and drug peddlers and often helped him get
narcotics. Police believe that Bhogi's arrest may lead to stronger evidence and more suspects in the case. The CCB special team handling the case is still at work in tracing other suspects still on the run. 

