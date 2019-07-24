ASI held for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths arrested assistant sub-inspector Srinivas attached to Kalasipalya police station for taking a bribe on Tuesday.

The sleuths stated that one person was picked up for questioning. Meanwhile, when he was being interrogated, ASI Srinivas demanded Rs 40,000 from the man's father to release him. He instructed to give money to his private man Babu on Tuesday.

The father then approached the ACB, who then laid a trap to arrest the ASI. On Tuesday, Babu was arrested while receiving the bribe amount of Rs 22,000 on behalf of Srinivas.

The police then arrested Srinivas and seized the bribe money.