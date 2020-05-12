ASI slaps and kicks migrant workers, suspended

ASI slaps and kicks migrant workers, suspended

An assistant sub-inspector from the KG Halli police has been suspended for slapping and kicking workers from Uttar Pradesh who had come to register themselves for a train journey to their home state. 

The workers were standing outside the KG Halli police station on Sunday when assistant sub-inspector Rajasab came out and chased them away, kicking them in the process. One of the workers filmed the incident on his phone camera and uploaded it on social media, tagging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The video went viral, prompting the Bengaluru police top brass to take serious notice of the incident. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa has suspended Rajasab and initiated an inquiry against him on Monday. 

