ASI takes bribe from hotelier to close criminal case, suspended

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to the Kodigehalli police station has been placed under suspension for taking a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from a hotelier to close a cheating case.

ASI G N Dayananda Swamy has been on deputation duty at the Northeast police division’s DCP office.

The action has been taken five days after Bharath Shetty, who runs a hotel in Yelahanka New Town, filed a complaint with the offices of the city police commissioner, DG&IGP and home secretary.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Santosh Babu investigated the allegations and submitted a report to Nisha James, DCP (Administration) on Sunday.

Based on the report, James kept Swamy under suspension pending departmental inquiry.

Swamy has allegedly taken Rs 5 lakh from Shetty and Rs 10 lakh from Shetty’s friend Vikram Prabhakar with the promise that he will close the criminal case registered against Shetty.

Swamy reportedly demanded more money from Shetty and threatened to foist more cases against him if he refused, police said.