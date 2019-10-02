Asked to pay, miscreants hurl oil on food cart vendor

Four men threw hot oil on a 50-year-old food cart vendor after he asked them to pay for the eats.

The incident happened at 100 Feet Ring Road, Hosakerehalli in Banashankari on Sunday morning.

Victim Lakshminarayana, a resident of Janashaktinagar in Banashankari III Stage, suffered 20% burns in the incident which also injured his worker.

Girinagar police said Lakshminarayana used to sell food on a pushcart along with his wife Malathi, son Srisha and worker Ramesh near Hosakerehalli. Around 5.30 am on September 29, four people came to the spot and had rice bath and idlis.

When they were about to leave, Lakshminarayana asked them to pay. The men started to abuse him, saying he was not supposed to charge them as they lte him do business in the area. They hurled cooking oil on him, injuring him and Ramesh.

Police said there were no major injuries as it was not boiling oil and Lakshminarayana was wearing a jerkin.

He is being treated at a private hospital.

“We are tracking the accused and they will be arrested soon,” police said.

Malathi, Lakshminarayana’s wife, said they had migrated to the city and were making a living by selling food at wee hours, but that miscreants made it difficult for them.