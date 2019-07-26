Astronautical Society accountant arrested

An accountant at the Astronautical Society of India was booked for cheating the society.

29-year-old Chetan M Gouda produced fake bank cheques and withdrew more than Rs 80 lakh.

Jeevan Bima Nagar police arrested Gouda, a resident of Chikkabanawara. He had joined the society in 2016.

Police said Gouda was arrested following a complaint by Alok Kumar Shrivastava, executive secretary of Astronautical Society of India, located at the U R Rao Satellite Centre Campus on Old Airport Road.

Shrivastava alleged that Gouda accessed the society’s accounts at nationalised banks, and had been withdrawing cash since January 2017. When the society management discovered the fraud, Gouda had created fake documents including cheques.

Soon after he was detained, Gouda confessed to the crime. He was taken into police custody for further interrogation.